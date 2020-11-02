Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Shaw Communications (SJR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Shaw Communications (SJR) with bullish sentiments.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.14, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Shaw Communications (SJR)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Shaw Communications, with a price target of C$28.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shaw Communications with a $20.72 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

