Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB).

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.75, close to its 52-week high of $98.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 72.9% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and TechTarget.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.58, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on August 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Red Robin Gourmet. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Red Robin Gourmet is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

