Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Clean Harbors (CLH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Peloton Interactive (PTON) and Clean Harbors (CLH) with bullish sentiments.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 64.4% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $145.40 average price target, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Clean Harbors, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 80.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Clean Harbors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.56, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

