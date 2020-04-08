Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: PaySign (PAYS) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PaySign (PAYS) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) with bullish sentiments.

PaySign (PAYS)

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Buy rating on PaySign today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PaySign is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, representing a 92.7% upside. In a report issued on April 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Chuy’s Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

