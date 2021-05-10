Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Paya Holdings (PAYA) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paya Holdings (PAYA) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) with bullish sentiments.

Paya Holdings (PAYA)

Raymond James analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Paya Holdings on May 7 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 71.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Paya Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, which is a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.07, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.