Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Patterson-UTI (PTEN), WW Grainger (GWW) and TC Energy (TRP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Patterson-UTI (PTEN), WW Grainger (GWW) and TC Energy (TRP).

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

In a report issued on July 23, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Patterson-UTI, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 27.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patterson-UTI is a Hold with an average price target of $3.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WW Grainger (GWW)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger on July 23 and set a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $341.39, close to its 52-week high of $347.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $345.10 average price target.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy on July 23 and set a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.11, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$72.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.