Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Patterson-UTI (PTEN), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Patterson-UTI (PTEN), Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Patterson-UTI on August 6 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 28.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Patterson-UTI with a $3.92 average price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies on August 7 and set a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $240.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 77.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $291.64, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report issued on August 7, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $84.20 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

