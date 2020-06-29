Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Patterson Companies (PDCO) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Patterson Companies (PDCO) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC) with bullish sentiments.

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

In a report issued on June 26, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Patterson Companies, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Idexx Laboratories, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patterson Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $20.50.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on AmerisourceBergen today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.90, close to its 52-week high of $103.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardinal Health, Owens & Minor, and Hms Holdings.

AmerisourceBergen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.71, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $112.00 price target.

