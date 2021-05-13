Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Eutelsat Communications (OtherEUTLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) with bullish sentiments.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Papa John’s International, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Papa John’s International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.00, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

In a report released today, Roshan Ranjit from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications, with a price target of EUR13.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.75, close to its 52-week high of $12.89.

Ranjit has an average return of 26.7% when recommending Eutelsat Communications.

According to TipRanks.com, Ranjit is ranked #5356 out of 7492 analysts.

Eutelsat Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.56.

