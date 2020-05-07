Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Clean Harbors (CLH)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Clean Harbors (CLH).

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Hold rating on Papa John’s International today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.90, close to its 52-week high of $78.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Papa John’s International with a $72.50 average price target, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clean Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.43, which is a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.