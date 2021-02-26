Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Bandwidth (BAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Papa John’s International (PZZA) and Bandwidth (BAND) with bullish sentiments.

Papa John’s International (PZZA)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Papa John’s International, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Papa John’s International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.00, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $196.00, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

