Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO) and Anthem (ANTM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO) and Anthem (ANTM).

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto on January 28 and set a price target of $425.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $424.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for O’Reilly Auto with a $460.50 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1211.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1096.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1340.25 average price target.

Anthem (ANTM)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Anthem yesterday and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $272.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $357.20, representing a 27.8% upside. In a report released today, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

