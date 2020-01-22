Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Group 1 Automotive (GPI).

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $460.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $440.42, close to its 52-week high of $454.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lumber Liquidators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $462.33.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.95, close to its 52-week high of $110.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, and Lithia Motors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Group 1 Automotive with a $114.00 average price target.

