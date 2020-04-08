Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI), Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI), Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) with bullish sentiments.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

In a report released yesterday, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.10.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on Servicemaster Global Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Servicemaster Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.43, implying a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.01, close to its 52-week low of $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norwegian Cruise Line is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.56, which is a 181.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

