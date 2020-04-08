Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Wingstop (WING) and CSX (CSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Wingstop (WING) and CSX (CSX) with bullish sentiments.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.19, close to its 52-week high of $151.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $174.78, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.52, close to its 52-week high of $107.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.14, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

CSX (CSX)

In a report released today, Bascome Majors from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on CSX, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Majors is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Majors covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Werner Enterprises, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CSX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on March 27, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

