Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Patterson-UTI (PTEN) and WW Grainger (GWW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), Patterson-UTI (PTEN) and WW Grainger (GWW).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.86, which is a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Patterson-UTI today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.7% and a 26.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Patterson-UTI with a $3.24 average price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $266.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 49.0% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

WW Grainger has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $283.88.

