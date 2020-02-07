Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $217.85, close to its 52-week high of $219.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Hub Group, and FedEx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Old Dominion Freight with a $197.00 average price target.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Credit Suisse analyst Brian W Russo downgraded Sirius XM Holdings to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19, close to its 52-week high of $7.30.

Russo has an average return of 17.8% when recommending Sirius XM Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #2440 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sirius XM Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.35.

