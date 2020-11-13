Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Exicure (XCUR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Exicure (XCUR).

NV5 Holdings (NVEE)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on NV5 Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.56, close to its 52-week high of $72.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 46.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and BioHiTech Global.

NV5 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.50.

Exicure (XCUR)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exicure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

