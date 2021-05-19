Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Altice Usa (ATUS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on NV5 Holdings (NVEE) and Altice Usa (ATUS).

NV5 Holdings (NVEE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Buy rating on NV5 Holdings on March 29 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $90.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Healthcare Services.

NV5 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.00, which is a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Altice Usa on April 30 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.41, close to its 52-week high of $38.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Live Nation Entertainment, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $38.86 average price target.

