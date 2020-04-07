Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC), Patterson Companies (PDCO) and Azul SA (AZUL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Norfolk Southern (NSC), Patterson Companies (PDCO) and Azul SA (AZUL).

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Norfolk Southern, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.9% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norfolk Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $197.29, implying a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Patterson Companies, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.10, close to its 52-week low of $12.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 46.0% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Capital Senior Living, and AmerisourceBergen.

Patterson Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.67.

Azul SA (AZUL)

In a report released yesterday, Pablo Monsivais from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Azul SA, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.87, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Monsivais is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -44.4% and a 11.1% success rate. Monsivais covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Azul SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

