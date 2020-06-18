Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Starbucks (SBUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Starbucks (SBUX) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern yesterday and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Norfolk Southern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $186.07.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Jack In The Box.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.05, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

