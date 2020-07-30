Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Dine Brands Global (DIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC) and Dine Brands Global (DIN) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern today and set a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.3% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Norfolk Southern with a $189.29 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Dine Brands Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.