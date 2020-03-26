Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Nordstrom (JWN), Group 1 Automotive (GPI) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nordstrom (JWN), Group 1 Automotive (GPI) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL).

Nordstrom (JWN)

In a report released today, Paul Lejuez from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Nordstrom, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.26, close to its 52-week low of $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Lejuez is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Lejuez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Nordstrom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.00, implying a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Stephens analyst Rick Nelson maintained a Buy rating on Group 1 Automotive today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Nelson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 46.0% success rate. Nelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Group 1 Automotive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.33, which is an 114.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia maintained a Buy rating on Shoe Carnival today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Svezia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Svezia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shoe Carnival with a $23.00 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.