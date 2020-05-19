Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and Vectrus (VEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and Vectrus (VEC) with bullish sentiments.

Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 37.6% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordic American Tanker is a Hold with an average price target of $4.55.

Vectrus (VEC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Vectrus today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.2% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vectrus with a $61.00 average price target, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

