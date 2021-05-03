Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Noodles & Co (NDLS) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Noodles & Co (NDLS) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Noodles & Co (NDLS)

In a report released today, Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Noodles & Co, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.09, close to its 52-week high of $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Noodles & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Reese is ranked #7322 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Hold with an average price target of $6.38, which is a -36.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barrington also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

