Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Expedia (EXPE)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nexstar Media Group (NXST) and Expedia (EXPE).

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and National Cinemedia.

Nexstar Media Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.40.

Expedia (EXPE)

In a report released today, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Expedia, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 74.7% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Expedia with a $110.67 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

