Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: New York Times (NYT) and GasLog Partners (GLOP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on New York Times (NYT) and GasLog Partners (GLOP).

New York Times (NYT)

In a report issued on February 7, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on New York Times, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.42, close to its 52-week high of $39.33.

Venkateshwar has an average return of 3.8% when recommending New York Times.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is ranked #2380 out of 5882 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for New York Times with a $39.50 average price target.

GasLog Partners (GLOP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on GasLog Partners on February 7 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 41.7% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, BP Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GasLog Partners with a $8.42 average price target, implying a 58.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

