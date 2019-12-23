Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Netflix (NFLX), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and American Tower (AMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Netflix (NFLX), O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and American Tower (AMT) with bullish sentiments.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report issued on December 19, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $336.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $365.94, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Piper Jaffray also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

In a report issued on December 19, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto, with a price target of $484.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $441.16, close to its 52-week high of $454.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $456.89.

American Tower (AMT)

In a report issued on December 20, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Tower, with a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.74, close to its 52-week high of $242.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 81.3% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zayo Group Holdings, Interxion Holding, and Crown Castle.

American Tower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.