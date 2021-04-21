Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Netflix (NFLX) and Darden (DRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Netflix (NFLX) and Darden (DRI) with bullish sentiments.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $720.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $549.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 66.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $618.41, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Darden (DRI)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Darden on April 19 and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.94, close to its 52-week high of $149.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Darden is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.91, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on April 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DRI: