Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: National Vision Holdings (EYE) and McDonald’s (MCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on National Vision Holdings (EYE) and McDonald’s (MCD) with bullish sentiments.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

In a report released today, Robert Drbul from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.79, close to its 52-week high of $38.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for National Vision Holdings with a $39.83 average price target, which is a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Brinker International, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for McDonald’s with a $222.00 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

