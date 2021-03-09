Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: National Cinemedia (NCMI) and Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on National Cinemedia (NCMI) and Ritchie Bros (RBA).

National Cinemedia (NCMI)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 48.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $5.00 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Ritchie Bros. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 58.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Ritchie Bros has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.