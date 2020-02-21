Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: National Cinemedia (NCMI) and Cardtronics (CATM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on National Cinemedia (NCMI) and Cardtronics (CATM) with bullish sentiments.

National Cinemedia (NCMI)

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $9.17 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Cardtronics (CATM)

Cardtronics received a Buy rating and a $47.50 price target from Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and CDK Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.83.

