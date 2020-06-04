Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Nabors Industries (NBR) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nabors Industries (NBR) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nabors Industries (NBR)

In a report issued on June 1, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nabors Industries, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.3% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Nabors Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $19.21, a -51.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings on June 2 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HD Supply Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

