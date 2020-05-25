Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: MTY Food Group (OtherMTYFF) and CAE (CAE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on MTY Food Group (MTYFF) and CAE (CAE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

In a report released today, Michael Glen from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.90, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #4956 out of 6621 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTY Food Group is a Hold with an average price target of $17.86.

CAE (CAE)

TD Securities analyst Tim James maintained a Hold rating on CAE today and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.56.

James has an average return of 7.1% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1428 out of 6621 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CAE with a $15.51 average price target, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

