Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Moody’s (MCO), Gap (GPS) and Canadian Pacific (CP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Moody’s (MCO), Gap (GPS) and Canadian Pacific (CP).

Moody’s (MCO)

In a report released today, Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Moody’s, with a price target of $234.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moody’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $263.25, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $233.00 price target.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Jennifer Redding from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.45, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Redding is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Redding covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gap is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $16.33, which is a 62.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Deutsche Bank analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific today and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.73, close to its 52-week low of $196.16.

Clarke has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Canadian Pacific.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is ranked #5383 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.95.

