Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Mobile Mini (MINI), Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) and TAL Education Group (TAL)

Ryan Adist- March 3, 2020, 9:42 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Mobile Mini (MINI), Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) and TAL Education Group (TAL).

Mobile Mini (MINI)

In a report released today, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Mobile Mini, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Wittmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Jacobs Engineering, Aecom Technology, and Quanta Services.

Mobile Mini has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.25.

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

In a report released today, Matthew Thornton from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Nielsen Holdings, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.12, close to its 52-week low of $17.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Thornton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Thornton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Activision Blizzard, and Rubicon Project.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nielsen Holdings with a $22.00 average price target, representing a 20.0% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

In a report released today, Ds Kim from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.00, close to its 52-week high of $59.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Kim covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Genting Malaysia Bhd, Genting Singapore, and Genting Berhad.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TAL Education Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.87.

