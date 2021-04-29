Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: MGM Resorts (MGM) and Bright Horizons (BFAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MGM Resorts (MGM) and Bright Horizons (BFAM) with bullish sentiments.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

In a report released today, David Katz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on MGM Resorts, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.02, close to its 52-week high of $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MGM Resorts with a $41.22 average price target.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Management, Clarivate, and Equifax.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bright Horizons with a $183.17 average price target.

