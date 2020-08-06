Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Medifast (MED), Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medifast (MED), Select Interior Concepts (SIC) and Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Medifast (MED)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Medifast today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $182.68, close to its 52-week high of $183.54.

Anderson has an average return of 29.3% when recommending Medifast.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #650 out of 6873 analysts.

Medifast has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.00.

Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Select Interior Concepts, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Group Holdings, Alta Equipment Group, and Bluelinx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Select Interior Concepts with a $7.00 average price target.

Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Sell rating on Penn National Gaming today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.39, close to its 52-week high of $40.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penn National Gaming is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.20.

