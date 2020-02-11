Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: McKesson (MCK), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Chegg (CHGG)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on McKesson (MCK), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Chegg (CHGG).

McKesson (MCK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.74, close to its 52-week high of $164.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 63.9% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.00, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $174.00 price target.

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.23, close to its 52-week high of $221.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

Old Dominion Freight has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $204.86, representing a -7.3% downside. In a report issued on February 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Chegg (CHGG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained a Buy rating on Chegg today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.15.

Baer has an average return of 12.1% when recommending Chegg.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #3725 out of 5894 analysts.

Chegg has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.83, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

