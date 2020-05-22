Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: McKesson (MCK) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on McKesson (MCK) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) with bullish sentiments.

McKesson (MCK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McKesson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $170.00, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chuy’s Holdings with a $18.00 average price target, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

