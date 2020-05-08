Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Maximus (MMS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Maximus (MMS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Maximus (MMS)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Maximus, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 57.6% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Maximus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 50.6% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Wynn Resorts has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.56, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.12, close to its 52-week high of $45.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 62.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.21, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

