Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Maximus (MMS), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Maximus (MMS), Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Peloton Interactive (PTON).

Maximus (MMS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on Maximus yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.55, close to its 52-week high of $96.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maximus with a $102.50 average price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1317 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $10.50 average price target, which is an 85.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $153.69 average price target, which is a 90.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

