Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (MAR), LHC Group (LHCG) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Marriott International (MAR), LHC Group (LHCG) and Nexstar Media Group (NXST).

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.19, close to its 52-week low of $116.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penn National Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $148.13.

LHC Group (LHCG)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Wiederhorn maintained a Buy rating on LHC Group yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.39, close to its 52-week high of $159.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

LHC Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.75, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nexstar Media Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $149.00, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

