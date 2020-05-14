Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (MAR) and Frank’s International (FI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MAR) and Frank’s International (FI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $91.73 average price target, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Frank’s International (FI)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Frank’s International, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 36.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Frank’s International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.