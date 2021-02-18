Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (MAR) and EW Scripps (SSP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marriott International (MAR) and EW Scripps (SSP).

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $131.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hersha Hospitality, Pebblebrook Hotel, and Coresite Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.86, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

EW Scripps (SSP)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Kupinski maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.50, close to its 52-week high of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Esports Entertainment Group, Tribune Publishing Co, and Salem Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EW Scripps is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

