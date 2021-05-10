Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marriott International (MAR) and AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marriott International (MAR) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marriott International with a $139.64 average price target, implying a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.38, implying a -35.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

