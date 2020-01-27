Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marinemax (HZO), Walt Disney (DIS) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Marinemax (HZO), Walt Disney (DIS) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax, with a price target of $26.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on January 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $160.33 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on January 13, J.P. Morgan also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies today and set a price target of $358.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $314.09, close to its 52-week high of $320.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 85.9% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fleetcor Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $337.25, which is a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

