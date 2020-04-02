Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Marinemax (HZO) and GP Strategies (GPX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marinemax (HZO) and GP Strategies (GPX) with bullish sentiments.

Marinemax (HZO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.57, close to its 52-week low of $7.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -22.1% and a 20.3% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Marinemax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.63, a 102.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

GP Strategies (GPX)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on GP Strategies, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -20.3% and a 27.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GP Strategies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

