Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) and National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) and National Cinemedia (NCMI).

Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI)

In a report issued on March 2, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 77.0% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Exact Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Maravai Lifesciences Holdings with a $43.56 average price target, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Hold rating on National Cinemedia today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $4.83 average price target, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

