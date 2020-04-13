Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ManpowerGroup (MAN), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ManpowerGroup (MAN), TAL Education Group (TAL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Buy rating on ManpowerGroup on April 8 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManpowerGroup is a Hold with an average price target of $64.93.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

In a report issued on April 8, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on TAL Education Group, with a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4278 out of 6356 analysts.

TAL Education Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.22.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report issued on April 8, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Genuine Parts Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $34.36 average price target, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

